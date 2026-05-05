Mory Diaw News: Season high nine saves in draw

Diaw had nine saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lille.

Diaw delivered an outstanding performance between the posts with a season high nine saves, seven of which came from inside the box, playing a huge role in his side earning a point. However he remains with only one clean sheet in 12 games this year and is now without one in six consecutive games, with Sunday's clash against Marseille offering the next opportunity to change that.