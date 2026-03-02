Mory Diaw News: Seven saves in defeat

Diaw had seven saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Diaw turned in a strong performance in Saturday's clash against Paris Saint-Germain, making seven saves and stopping a second-half penalty from Desire Doue, though he was unable to prevent the defeat. The goalkeeper has recorded 13 saves while conceding five goals without a clean sheet across his last four appearances. He will look to rebound in Sunday's matchup against Brest.