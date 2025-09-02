Diaw turned aside two of three Nice shots on target and made one clearance Sunday to lead Le Havre to a 3-1 home win. In additon to his goalkeeping, Diaw's outlet ball supplied the assist for match's final goal. Through his first three appearances (three starts) with his new club, the experienced Ligue 1 keeper has managed four saves and two clearances while conceding six goals. If Diaw remains Le Havre's preferred choice between the sticks, his next opportunity is likely to come Sept. 13 when Le Havre travel to take-on Strasbourg.