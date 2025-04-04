Mory Gbane Injury: Small doubt Sunday

Gbane is a small doubt for Sunday's clash against Strasbourg due to an ankle issue he picked up against Cannes on Wednesday, coach Samba Diawara said in the press conference.

Gbane is dealing with an ankle issue he picked up against Cannes on Wednesday in the French Cup and is a small doubt for Sunday's match against Strasbourg. If he misses out, Teddy Teuma could play in a deeper midfield role.