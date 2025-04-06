Fantasy Soccer
Mory Gbane News: Decent outing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 11:31pm

Gbane had one tackle (one won), two clearances and three interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Strasbourg.

Gbane has been decent for Reims in his last outings and was one of the main reasons of Reims' good actual form winning two of their last three games accorss all competitions when they couldn't win a game since late December prior to that. He recently recovered from an ankle injury and had logged 49 clearances with 14 interceptions across his eight appearances earlier this season. His next chance to contribute will come against Lens on Friday.

