Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mory Gbane headshot

Mory Gbane News: Sent off Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Gbane had one tackle (one won), two clearances and three interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Strasbourg. He picked up a red card and was sent off in the 98th minute.

Gbane's straight red means the Reims team will be without one of its primary center-backs for at least multiple games. He recently recovered from an ankle injury and had logged 49 clearances with 14 interceptions across his eight appearances earlier this season.

Mory Gbane
Reims
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now