Mory Gbane News: Sent off Sunday
Gbane had one tackle (one won), two clearances and three interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Strasbourg. He picked up a red card and was sent off in the 98th minute.
Gbane's straight red means the Reims team will be without one of its primary center-backs for at least multiple games. He recently recovered from an ankle injury and had logged 49 clearances with 14 interceptions across his eight appearances earlier this season.
