Moses Simon headshot

Moses Simon Injury: Dealing with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Simon is dealing with hamstring discomfort and won't be an option for Sunday's game at Metz, according to Laurent Pruneta of Le Parisien.

Simon suffered the injury in training throughout the week, and he won't be an option for this contest -- a game in which Paris could mathematically avoid relegation with a win. With Simon out, either Luka Koleosho or Ilan Kebbal would step into the XI.

Moses Simon
Paris FC
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