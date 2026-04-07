Moses Simon News: 12 crosses in away draw

Simon recorded 12 crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Lorient.

Simon attempted 12 crosses as his side drew away to Lorient. He has scored three goals and provided two assists, but hasn't had a goal involvement since November 1st. In the last two matches, he has attempted 25 crosses, including 13 corners, bringing him up to be the third highest set piece taker for Paris FC.