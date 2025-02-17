Moses Simon News: Credited with assist in win

Simon assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 7-1 loss versus Monaco.

Simon was one of Nantes' most active players in the final third, and his creativity often posed a threat to the opposing defense. One of his through balls allowed Nantes to break the deadlock in the first half, as he set up Matthis Abline's goal in the first half with a delightful pass. This was Simon's seventh assist of the campaign, and he's up to five goals and seven assists across 20 appearances in 2024/25.