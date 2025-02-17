Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Moses Simon headshot

Moses Simon News: Credited with assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Simon assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 7-1 loss versus Monaco.

Simon was one of Nantes' most active players in the final third, and his creativity often posed a threat to the opposing defense. One of his through balls allowed Nantes to break the deadlock in the first half, as he set up Matthis Abline's goal in the first half with a delightful pass. This was Simon's seventh assist of the campaign, and he's up to five goals and seven assists across 20 appearances in 2024/25.

Moses Simon
Nantes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now