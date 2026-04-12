Moses Simon News: Delivers one assist

Simon assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Friday's 4-1 victory versus Monaco. He was injured and subbed out in the 87th minute.

Simon delivered an active performance in Friday's 4-1 win over Monaco, registering one assist by delivering a precise ball into the box for Jonathan Ikone to open the scoring early in the match, adding one key pass and two crosses. The winger is now on a run of six straight starts, capable of featuring at full back or on the wing, and remains a constant threat thanks to his technical quality and ability to beat defenders in one on one situations.