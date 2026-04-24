Moses Simon News: Fit once again

Simon (hamstring) is an option after being left off the injury list, according to Laurent Pruneta of Le Parisien.

Simon is back from his injury and will only miss a game due to his issues, set to make a return to end April. This is a massive return for the club, as he could almost immediately see the start, starting in six straight games before the injury. He does have three goals and three assists in 26 appearances (22 starts) this season, a solid contributor for the team.