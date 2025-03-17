Fantasy Soccer
Moses Simon headshot

Moses Simon News: Logs assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Simon made an assist, had one off-target shot, created three chances, sent in six crosses (two accurate) and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 1-0 win over Lille.

Simon was one of his team's biggest sources of playmaking and one of his contributions was decisive as he assisted Mostafa Mohamed's game-winning header with a perfect cross from the left flank in the 83rd minute. That's now two goals and three assists over the last eight starts for the winger, who's been one of Nantes' most reliable fantasy assets on the attacking end.

Moses Simon
Nantes
