Moses Simon News: Scores in win
Simon scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (four accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-1 victory against Lens.
Simon converted a penalty in the 60th minute of Sunday's match, bringing his season total to six goals in 21 appearances. The forward has contributed to four goals in his last six games and will look to extend that form against Marseille on Sunday.
