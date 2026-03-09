Moses Simon News: Whips in five crosses
Simon had one shot (one on goal), five crosses (four accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lyon.
Simon would see a decent match on the left flank Sunday, with the winger providing four crosses and three chances created, although he couldn't find an assist. That said, the attacker still is without a goal contribution since the start of November, a rough spell after five goal contributions through the first few months of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now