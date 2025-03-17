Mostafa Mohamed News: Bags winner off bench against Lille

Mohamed scored a goal off hoe lone shot and drew three fouls after coming off the bench during Saturday's 1-0 win over Lille.

Mohamed was brought as part of a double substitute in the 70th minute and ended up as the hero for Nantes as he headed home a cross from the right to score the lone goal of the match in the 83rd minute, when his side was already playing with 10 men. This was just the fourth goal of the year for the forward, but three of them were scored over the last eight appearances.