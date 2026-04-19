Mostafa Mohamed News: Starts and scores
Mohamed scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Brest.
Mohamed marked his first start since February, going more than two months without entering Nantes' starting XI. Nonetheless, he logged his fourth goal this season, half of them logged since February as well.
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