Mouctar Diakhaby News: Scores header in victory

Diakhaby scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Real Madrid.

Diakhaby rose above the pack during a corner in the first half to head home the opening goal of the match in Valencia's 2-1 victory versus Real Madrid. The defender contributed seven clearances two blocks and one interception to the team's defensive effort. In easing Diakhaby back into fitness after a significant knee injury, Valencia has opted to limit his workload. Over their last four La Liga fixtures, Diakhaby has alternated abbreviated substitute appearances between two 90-minute shifts.