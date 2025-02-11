Mouctar Diakhaby News: Scores key goal

Diakhaby was subbed off due to injury in the 58th minute of Sunday's 2-0 victory against Leganes. He scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created before exiting the match.

It was a good match for Diakhaby to score his first goal for Valencia, as the home side went on to win 2-0. In 58 minutes played, the center back scored one goal from three shots (one on target, two off), created one chance, and was solid defensively, winning four of his five duels. The goal was not only his first of the La Liga campaign, but his first since suffering a terrible knee injury nearly one year ago. Valencia will hope he can build off this moment this Saturday against Villarreal.