Mouhamed Diop News: Decent engine for Troyes

Diop ends the season having been one of Troyes's most important midfield figures, recording three goals and two assists across 2,714 minutes in what has been a commanding campaign from the Senegalese defensive midfielder.

Diop brings physical presence, pressing intensity and the intelligence to protect the defense while also contributing to the attacking buildup that made Troyes the best attack in Ligue 2 with 60 goals. Diop heads into Ligue 1 as the defensive foundation upon which Troyes's entire midfield is built, and his ability to compete with the technical quality of France's top midfielders will be one of the key tests of the club's Ligue 1 survival bid.