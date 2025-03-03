Mounsef Bakrar News: Gets shot at left wing

Bakrar generated one tackle (one won) and one clearance in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Los Angeles Football Club. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.

Bakrar will be in competition with both Julian Fernandez and Agustin Ojeda for who will be the starting left wing following the departure of Santiago Rodriguez. He has struggled to adjust to the league, recording seven goals in 41 MLS appearances including the playoffs.