Mourad News: Assists in win over Juarez

Mourad assisted once to go with one chance created in Friday's 2-1 win versus FC Juarez.

Mourad won an aerial challenge and flicked a header into Kevin Castaneda's path to set up the 43rd-minute opener in Friday's clash. The former Elche man finally achieved a direct contribution in the Clausura season after a streak of 14 unproductive outings, but he continued to struggle in terms of goal attempts. Despite being Xolos' most frequent striker, he has seen irregular playing time as part of a rotation with Josef Martinez and Diego Abreu lately.