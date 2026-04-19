Mourad News: Scores in draw against Cruz Azul

Mourad scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Cruz Azul.

Mourad leveled the score after finding a loose ball inside the opposing box in the 25th minute during Saturday's clash. The goal ended a 15-game scoring drought for him and marked his second direct contribution in the last two matchups along with the assist he delivered against Juarez. Such momentum could restore his fantasy appeal ahead of the final rounds of the campaign, even though he's somewhat limited by the fact that he has rarely played more than 70 minutes in a single game in recent action.