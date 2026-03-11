Moussa Al Tamari News: Assists at Nice

Moussa Al Tamari assisted once to go with four shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-0 win against Nice.

Al Tamari created Sebastian Szymanski's goal in the 20th minute to double Rennes' lead with his fifth assist in the campaign. The midfielder also led his side with a season-high four shots in the match. He's a starter in the squad now, getting the nod in 15 of their last 16 games.