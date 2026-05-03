Moussa Al Tamari headshot

Moussa Al Tamari News: Involved in both goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Al Tamari scored a goal and had an assist while taking one shot (on goal), crossing once accurately and creating two chances during Sunday's 4-2 loss to Lyon.

Al Tamari opened the scoring in the 6th minute before setting up Esteban Lepaul in the 48th to be involved in both Rennes goals. The wide-man has combined for three goal involvements, eight shots, five chances created and four crosses over his last three starts.

Moussa Al Tamari
Rennes
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