Moussa Al Tamari News: Involved in both goals
Al Tamari scored a goal and had an assist while taking one shot (on goal), crossing once accurately and creating two chances during Sunday's 4-2 loss to Lyon.
Al Tamari opened the scoring in the 6th minute before setting up Esteban Lepaul in the 48th to be involved in both Rennes goals. The wide-man has combined for three goal involvements, eight shots, five chances created and four crosses over his last three starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Al Tamari See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Al Tamari See More