Moussa Al Tamari News: Opener sets tone

Al Tamari scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 3-1 win versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Al Tamari cracked the game open in the 34th minute of Friday's win over PSG, shaking his defender with a sharp cut before whipping a shot from the edge of the box into the bottom corner. Rennes barely saw the ball, but his burst of separation and quick trigger flipped the game script and forced PSG to chase. He stayed locked in as the primary counter outlet once the pressure ramped up, playing with clear edge and purpose after the recent exit of former coach Habib Beye, with whom he had clashed multiple times this season.