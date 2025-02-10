Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Moussa Al Tamari headshot

Moussa Al Tamari News: Productive in Rennes debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Al Tamari recorded four shots (two on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus St. Etienne.

Al Tamari made his Rennes debut Saturday after completing his transfer from Montpellier just a week prior. He fit right in with the Rennes attack as he led his new side with four shots and was second on the team with three chances created. Based on his debut, it looks like he has an opportunity to be highly productive following his midseason transfer.

Moussa Al Tamari
Rennes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now