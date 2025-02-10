Moussa Al Tamari News: Productive in Rennes debut

Al Tamari recorded four shots (two on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus St. Etienne.

Al Tamari made his Rennes debut Saturday after completing his transfer from Montpellier just a week prior. He fit right in with the Rennes attack as he led his new side with four shots and was second on the team with three chances created. Based on his debut, it looks like he has an opportunity to be highly productive following his midseason transfer.