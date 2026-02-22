Moussa Al Tamari News: Records assist
Al Tamari assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-0 win against AJ Auxerre.
Al Tamari will finish with at least one goal and one assist, both logged during either of Rennes' last two games. The midfielder has three goals and four assists on 23 chances created, 15 corners and 11 accurate crosses across 22 appearances (15 starts).
