Moussa Al Tamari News: Scores at Le Havre

Moussa Al Tamari scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 5-1 victory versus Le Havre.

Al Tamari scored his third goal in the season in the second half to help Rennes earn the easy road win. The forward also co-led his side in chances created during the match. He started again after five games and now has four starts in seven appearances since transferring from Montpellier.