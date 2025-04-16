Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Moussa Al Tamari headshot

Moussa Al Tamari News: Scores at Le Havre

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Moussa Al Tamari scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 5-1 victory versus Le Havre.

Al Tamari scored his third goal in the season in the second half to help Rennes earn the easy road win. The forward also co-led his side in chances created during the match. He started again after five games and now has four starts in seven appearances since transferring from Montpellier.

Moussa Al Tamari
Rennes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now