Moussa Al Tamari News: Scores at Le Havre
Moussa Al Tamari scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 5-1 victory versus Le Havre.
Al Tamari scored his third goal in the season in the second half to help Rennes earn the easy road win. The forward also co-led his side in chances created during the match. He started again after five games and now has four starts in seven appearances since transferring from Montpellier.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now