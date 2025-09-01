Diarra was in the starting squad for the first time this season against the Colchoneros but was forced off before the one hour mark due to an ankle injury to his left foot. The defender will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he can return directly after the international break or remain sidelined for longer. That said, he looks to be only a rotational option this season for Alaves, therefore his potential absence after the break will not impact the starting XI.