Moussa Diarra News: Suspension cleared
Diarra completed his one-game suspension for yellow cards accumulation and will be eligible to face Rayo Vallecano on March. 29.
Diarra missed Friday's 2-2 draw against Las Palmas due to suspension and is available for selection for their next contest after the international break. That said, he hasn't been a regular starter recently so his return will not affect the starting XI.
