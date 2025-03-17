Fantasy Soccer
Moussa Diarra headshot

Moussa Diarra News: Suspension cleared

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Diarra completed his one-game suspension for yellow cards accumulation and will be eligible to face Rayo Vallecano on March. 29.

Diarra missed Friday's 2-2 draw against Las Palmas due to suspension and is available for selection for their next contest after the international break. That said, he hasn't been a regular starter recently so his return will not affect the starting XI.

Moussa Diarra
Deportivo Alaves
