Moussa Diarra headshot

Moussa Diarra News: Transfers to Al Wahda

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Diarra completed a permanent transfer from Malaga to Al Wahda on Wednesday.

The Mali defender leaves Malaga after recording 32 appearances in two seasons across all competitions. He struggled to secure a permanent role in the 2025/26 campaign and spent the second half of the season on loan at Anderlecht in Belgium. Again not an option for the first team in 2026/27, he should see regular playing time in the UAE league.

Moussa Diarra
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Diarra See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Diarra See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 24, 2025