Moussa Diarra News: Transfers to Al Wahda

Diarra completed a permanent transfer from Malaga to Al Wahda on Wednesday.

The Mali defender leaves Malaga after recording 32 appearances in two seasons across all competitions. He struggled to secure a permanent role in the 2025/26 campaign and spent the second half of the season on loan at Anderlecht in Belgium. Again not an option for the first team in 2026/27, he should see regular playing time in the UAE league.