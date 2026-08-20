Moussa Diarra News: Transfers to Al Wahda
Diarra completed a permanent transfer from Malaga to Al Wahda on Wednesday.
The Mali defender leaves Malaga after recording 32 appearances in two seasons across all competitions. He struggled to secure a permanent role in the 2025/26 campaign and spent the second half of the season on loan at Anderlecht in Belgium. Again not an option for the first team in 2026/27, he should see regular playing time in the UAE league.
Moussa Diarra
Free Agent
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