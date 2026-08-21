Moussa Niakhate headshot

Moussa Niakhate Injury: Cleared for Toulouse trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 21, 2026 at 5:19am

Niakhate is available for Saturday's match against Toulouse after clearing the ankle issue he picked up against Fenerbahce, according to coach Paulo Fonseca. "Niakhate had a small problem, ankle, in the match at Fenerbahce, but he's fine and available."

Niakhate had missed Friday's training session, leaving some uncertainty around whether he was simply being kept out as a precaution or dealing with something more serious, but manager Paulo Fonseca's confirmation now puts that doubt to rest. His availability strengthens Lyon's options at center back heading into the weekend.

Moussa Niakhate
Lyon
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