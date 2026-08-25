Moussa Niakhate Injury: In squad to play Wednesday
Niakhate (ankle) is in the squad for Wednesday's match against Fenerbahce.
Niakhate didn't play in the 2026/27 Ligue 1 opener against Toulouse this past weekend as a precaution, but the veteran center-back will be an option for Wednesday's clash in the win-or-go-home UCL tie against Fenerbahce. If deemed healthy enough, look for Niakhate to lead the defensive line. He'll probably undergo a late fitness, but seeing him in the squad is a step in the right direction.
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