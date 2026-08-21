Moussa Niakhate Injury: Uncertain for Toulouse clash

Niakhate (ankle) was absent from Friday's training session, leaving him a doubt for Saturday's match against Toulouse, according to Olympique et Lyonnais.

Niakhate suffered an ankle sprain against Fenerbahce, and it remains unclear whether he's simply being kept out as a precaution or is dealing with something more serious, adding a layer of uncertainty to his status heading into the weekend. Clinton Mata could step in at center back if Niakhate is unable to go, with Niakhate's participation in training over the coming days expected to offer clearer signals on his availability.