Moussa Niakhate News: Leads clean sheet effort
Niakhate had seven clearances and four interceptions in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Angers.
Niakhate led the Lyon defense Sunday with seven clearances and four interceptions as they earned a share of the spoils in a 0-0 draw versus Angers. Across his last five appearances (five starts) in all competitions, the imperious central defender has averaged two interceptions and five clearances per appearance. Niakhate has started and played the full 90 minutes in nine consecutive Ligue 1 matches.
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