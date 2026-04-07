Moussa Niakhate headshot

Moussa Niakhate News: Leads clean sheet effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Niakhate had seven clearances and four interceptions in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Angers.

Niakhate led the Lyon defense Sunday with seven clearances and four interceptions as they earned a share of the spoils in a 0-0 draw versus Angers. Across his last five appearances (five starts) in all competitions, the imperious central defender has averaged two interceptions and five clearances per appearance. Niakhate has started and played the full 90 minutes in nine consecutive Ligue 1 matches.

Moussa Niakhate
Lyon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Niakhate See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Niakhate See More
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, May 4
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, May 4
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 3, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 30, 2024
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 30, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 27, 2024
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 27, 2024