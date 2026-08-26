Moussa Niakhate headshot

Moussa Niakhate News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 11:36am

Niakhate (ankle) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's Champions League Qualification final against Fenerbahce.

Niakhate was in the squad list for Wednesday's match and has done better than just making the team sheet, with the defender starting immediately. This is encouraging for an expected starter after he missed their last outing, looking to be fit moving forward. He should remain a starter moving forward, having been a regular with Senegal at the World Cup.

Moussa Niakhate
Lyon
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