Moussa Niakhate News: Starting Wednesday
Niakhate (ankle) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's Champions League Qualification final against Fenerbahce.
Niakhate was in the squad list for Wednesday's match and has done better than just making the team sheet, with the defender starting immediately. This is encouraging for an expected starter after he missed their last outing, looking to be fit moving forward. He should remain a starter moving forward, having been a regular with Senegal at the World Cup.
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