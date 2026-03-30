Moussa Niakhate headshot

Moussa Niakhate News: Undisputed starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Niakhate is an undisputed starter in central defense, having started 32 of his 34 appearances this season.

Niakhate is enjoying a solid season in the back line, showcasing his reliability, physicality and ability to play out from the back. The center back has been a regular starter throughout the campaign, providing stability to the defense while recording 167 clearances, 34 interceptions and 34 tackles across 34 appearances in all competitions.

Moussa Niakhate
Lyon
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