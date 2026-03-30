Moussa Niakhate News: Undisputed starter
Niakhate is an undisputed starter in central defense, having started 32 of his 34 appearances this season.
Niakhate is enjoying a solid season in the back line, showcasing his reliability, physicality and ability to play out from the back. The center back has been a regular starter throughout the campaign, providing stability to the defense while recording 167 clearances, 34 interceptions and 34 tackles across 34 appearances in all competitions.
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