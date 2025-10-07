Mbow has been the main figure in the central defense of newly promoted team Paris FC and confirmed his role in this first stretch of the season. While the Parisians have had a difficult acclimation to the French top flight, Mbow has been consistent in the backline as Paris FC currently sit eighth in the Ligue 1 standings. Mbow will look to improve his connection in the backline with newcomers Hamari Traore and Otavio since they need to tighten up defensively, with the team conceding 13 goals (third worst total in the league) and recording only one clean sheet so far.