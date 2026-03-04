Moustapha Mbow headshot

Moustapha Mbow News: Makes eight clearances in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Mbow generated one tackle (zero won), eight clearances and three interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Nice.

Mbow made the second-most clearances for Paris to help them keep the clean sheet and earn the win at home. The centerback also led his side in interceptions and aerials won (both three) during the match. That was his 23rd appearance (22 starts) in 2025-26.

Moustapha Mbow
Paris FC
