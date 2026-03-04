Moustapha Mbow News: Makes eight clearances in win
Mbow generated one tackle (zero won), eight clearances and three interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Nice.
Mbow made the second-most clearances for Paris to help them keep the clean sheet and earn the win at home. The centerback also led his side in interceptions and aerials won (both three) during the match. That was his 23rd appearance (22 starts) in 2025-26.
