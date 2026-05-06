Moustapha Mbow News: Set for suspension

Mbow is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Mbow picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the season finale against Paris Saint-Germain on May 17. The center-back has been an undisputed starter in the back line and his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Otavio expected to start in his spot for the Parisian derby.