Moustapha Mbow News: Suspension served

Mbow has served his one-match suspension and is no longer suspended.

Mbow ends the campaign with one assist, 52 tackles, 39 interceptions and an impressive 160 clearances across 31 Ligue 1 appearances, having been one of the most defensively productive center-backs in the division throughout the season. The Senegalese will now look to recharge over the summer before coming back in strong shape for the 2026/27 season with Paris FC, with the club counting on him as a cornerstone of their back line heading into the next campaign.