Muhammed Damar News: Not available Saturday

Damar (personal) isn't an option for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt, according to the club.

Damar just welcomed a newborn and won't be in the squad for Saturday's clash with Frankfurt. The midfielder is expected to be back in the mix next week after taking some well-earned family time. From a sporting standpoint, his absence doesn't shake up Hoffenheim's starting XI, as he's mostly been a depth piece coming off the bench this season.