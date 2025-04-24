Fantasy Soccer
Munir El Haddadi headshot

Munir El Haddadi News: Scores off bench in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

El Haddadi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Girona.

El Haddadi achieved a stoppage-time equalizer via right-footed finish after taking Jorge Saenz's place earlier in the second half against Girona. It was the third goal of the season for the former Barcelona man, and the single shot added to his total of 11 (five on target) in 20 matches played. That should help him push for more action in the near future, as he's yet to record more than 25 minutes in a game since Jan. 31.

Munir El Haddadi
Leganes
