Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Munir El Haddadi headshot

Munir El Haddadi News: Suspended three games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

El Haddadi was sent off with a straight red card in the last game against Alaves and will be suspended for the next three matches, according to El Desmarque.

El Haddadi will miss the next three games due to suspension and will be available for the match against Betis on March 16. This will not impact the starting lineup, as he has been a bench option for most of the season.

Munir El Haddadi
Leganes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now