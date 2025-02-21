Munir El Haddadi News: Suspended three games
El Haddadi was sent off with a straight red card in the last game against Alaves and will be suspended for the next three matches, according to El Desmarque.
El Haddadi will miss the next three games due to suspension and will be available for the match against Betis on March 16. This will not impact the starting lineup, as he has been a bench option for most of the season.
