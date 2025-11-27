Murillo was forced off in the middle of the second half in Thursday's victory against Malmo in the Europa League due to a calf issue. The center-back had a decent outing, creating three chances after finding his first goal of the season against Liverpool on Saturday. The defender will be assessed in the coming hours to determine the extent of the issue, with the hope that there is nothing serious since he is an undisputed starter in the backline for Forest. If he had to miss some time with a more serious problem, Morato would see a larger role in the backline until he returns.