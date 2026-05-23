Murillo Injury: Extends contract with Nottingham

Murillo (hamstring) signed a new deal with Nottingham Forest until the summer of 2030, the club announced Saturday.

Murillo is now tied to Forest for one additional year, as his previous contract went through 2029. The center-back was a primary factor in his side's success that led them to the Europa League semifinals in the 2025/26 campaign. Although his involvement has been limited by injuries, he finished his third season with the club with totals of 47 tackles, 43 interceptions and 156 clearances over 39 matches played across all competitions. He also made his Brazilian national team debut in 2025, but he hasn't been called up since then.