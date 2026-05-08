Murillo Injury: In question for Sunday

Murillo (hamstring) is in question for Sunday's match against Newcastle, according to manager Vitor Pereira, per Sarach Clapson of the Nottingham Post. "I don't know about Murillo."

Murillo came on the field for a late appearance in UEL play Thursday, but remains in doubt to face the Magpies, as he was clearly not fit enough to play yet. This is a major question for the club as they could continue without a regular starter, likely to be up to a late fitness test. If he ends up missing out, expect Nikola Milenkovic and either Jair Cunha or Morato to make up the center-back pairing.