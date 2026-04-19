Murillo Injury: Injured Sunday

Murillo was forced off in the 42nd minute of Sunday's match against Burnley due to an apparent injury, according to Jak Netting of Vavel.

Murillo looks to have returned to soon Sunday, as after being a late call due to an injury midweek, the defender had to be taken off in the first half against Burnley. The good news is he was able to walk off on his own, although he headed straight for the tunnel. This could be a major blow for the club as they inch closer to a relegation spot, potentially losing a starting defender. He was replaced by Jair Cunha, a possible replacement if Murillo misses further time, with Morato also with a chance at minutes.