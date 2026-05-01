Murillo Injury: Late call for Monday

Murillo (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Vitor Pereira, per Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post. "I don't know. I'm trying to be honest, because I don't know. I really don't know. I must wait three days, and I hope they give me good news about the injured players because we need them."

Murillo is one of the many players entering Monday questionable for Nottingham, still trying to heal from a hamstring injury. He has missed their past two games, and with defensive options getting low, the club will hope to have a regular starter at center-back fit again. If fit come Monday, he could see the starting XI; otherwise, the club may have to turn to Morato or a returning Jair Cunha (shoulder) to start in his place.