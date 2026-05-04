Murillo Injury: Not available for Monday

Murillo (hamstring) is ruled out for Monday's clash against Chelsea.

Murillo has been unable to shake the hamstring injury that had kept him out of the last two matches, extending his absence into Monday's contest despite the club's hopes of having their regular starting center-back available again. His continued unavailability is a growing concern for Nottingham, already dealing with limited defensive options, with Morato and the returning Jair Cunha starting in central defense. His situation will be monitored closely in the coming days as the club hopes to have one of their key defensive figures back before the final fixtures of the campaign.